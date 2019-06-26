June 26 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

June 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





After losing their second straight game last night, the Mudcats continue a seven game home stand today with the finale of a three game series versus the Southern Division's first half champs, the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. The Wood Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the current series with last night's 6-4 victory in Zebulon. They also ran their current streak of consecutive wins at Five County Stadium to five straight following last night's series clinching victory. Today's game is the finale of the series and the third of 12 second half meetings between the two teams. The Wood Ducks lead the overall season series 6-3 having split a four game set against Carolina to start the season (4/4-4/7) in Kinston and taking three of four in Zebulon (5/24-5/27) in May. Today's game will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on WZAX, 99.3 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in high definition video via paid subscription on MiLB.tv.

DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (TEXAS RANGERS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 11:00 AM | Game 76, Home Game 38 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WZAX, Movin' 99.3 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 42-33; DE: 53-23

Streaks: CAR: L2; DE: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-5, DE: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 20-17; DE: 23-16

Road Record: CAR: 22-16; DE: 30-7

Division Record: CAR: 19-18; DE: 28-8

Current Series: DE leads 2-0 (of 3)

Season Series: DE leads 7-3 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 1-5 @CAR (10), 2-2 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

WED, 6/26 vs. DE, 11:00 AM: Down East LHP John King (1-0, 1.22) at Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (1-0, 0.00)

THU, 6/27 vs. POT, 7:00 PM: Potomac TBA at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (7-5, 5.09)

FRI, 6/28 vs. POT, 7:00 PM: Potomac TBA at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (4-3, 3.21)

ICYMI: Eddie Silva, Tristen Lutz and Mario Feliciano each had run scoring hits with two outs in the eighth as Carolina rallied for four late runs, but the Wood Ducks held on for a 6-4, series clinching victory on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium. Carolina trailed 6-0 heading into their half of the eighth before rallying back with four two-out runs on hits from Tristen Lutz, Mario Feliciano and Eddie Silva. Those four runs pulled them within two, but ended up being all Carolina would score in the game as the Wood Ducks held on for a 6-4 win while taking a two games to none lead in the three game series.

TRENDING: Rob Henry is batting .333/.452/.400 with a .852 OPS over 17 games in June (20-for-60, 13 R, 4 2B, 7 RBI, 11 BB)... Payton Henry has hit safely in seven of his last nine and is batting .275/.293/.350 with a .643 OPS over his last 10 games (11-for-40, 2 R, 3 2B, 1 BB, 1 RBI)... Ryan Aguilar is batting .302/.458/.509 with a .968 OPS over his last 17 games (16-for-53, 16 R, 5 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 14 BB).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), tied for 1st in RBI (53), 2nd in slugging (.477), 8th in OPS (.794), 3rd in extra-base hits (27) and 2nd in total bases (126)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 5th in the CL in OBP (.403), 2nd in walks (49) and 1st in runs (51)... Matt Hardy is currently tied for 1st in the CL in wins (7) and is tied for 2nd in the CL in games (24)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in win (6), tied for 3rd in games (23) and tied for 3rd in the CL in saves (10)... Clayton Andrews is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in saves (10)... Noah Zavolas is currently 3rd in the CL in ERA (3.21), 1st in the CL in innings pitched (84.0) and tied for 4th in WHIP (1.18). Zavolas is also 2nd in the CL in FIP (3.12), 3rd in xFIP (3.25), 2nd in BB/9 (1.29) and 2nd in K/BB (5.33) per Fangraphs.com.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 24 5 .253 .798

Corredor, A POT 22 3 .235 .650

Feliciano, M CAR 21 6 .279 .954

Adams, J FAY 19 5 .253 .746

Henry, R CAR 18 3 .250 .858

Gonzalez, O LYN 18 3 .357 .915

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 784 (3rd most in MiLB) strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for 1,453 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 38 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 36 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games twice this season on 4/14 & 4/15 and 6/3 & 6/4; Feliciano has caught back-to-back games once 6/14 & 6/15.... The Carolina pitching staff is 24-14 and has totaled a 3.53 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 17-19 with a 4.50 ERA (3.4 BB/9, 8.2 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

POWER OUTAGE: The Mudcats had gone eight straight games without hitting a home run (6/12-6/22) before Ryan Aguilar's solo blast in Potomac on 6/23. The homerless streak matched Carolina's longest such streak this season; they also went without a home run in eight straight between 4/30 and 5/9. Despite the recent power outage, the Mudcats are currently second in the Carolina League in home runs with 57 (2nd behind Fayetteville's 74 HR)... Mario Feliciano has totaled a CL best 14 homers this season, but has not homered since 6/7 vs. SAL. Tristen Lutz is 2nd on the Mudcats in home runs with eight, but has not homered since 6/11 at FRE. Payton Henry (7 HR) last homered on 6/4 vs. FRE and Rob Henry (6 HR) last homered on 4/29 at SAL.

BEANBALLS: The Carolina offense has combined to total a professional baseball high (MLB & MiLB) 66 hit-by-pitches this season. The Mudcats have also totaled a Carolina League high 20 HBP in June.

DOUBLE DOUBLE: Carolina has combined to hit into a CL high 26 double plays in June. Devin Hairston has grounded into a CL high six double plays this month. Payton Henry has hit into five double plays and Eddie Silva has grounded four DPs this month and are third and fourth in the league most double plays hit into this month... The Mudcats have also hit into a CL high 59 double plays overall this season.

NOAH NO-RUNS: Noah Zavolas was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on June 23. He earned the weekly honor after pitching through a complete-game, two-hit shutout with a career best 11 strikeouts on 6/3 in Potomac. Zavolas was the first CL pitcher to turn in a nine-inning complete-game shutout and the seventh in MiLB this season. He is also the first Mudcat to spin a nine-inning complete-game shutout since 2010 when LHP Matt Fairel (9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO), of the then-Southern League Mudcats, went the distance in a 5-0 Carolina victory in Montgomery on 7/23/10.

DUAL THREAT: Clayton Andrews has recently begun playing as a two-way player having appeared in 20 games (25.1 IP) as a reliever and eight games as Carolina's starting center fielder this season. As a pitcher, Andrews is currently 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA, eight walks, 41 strikeouts and 10 saves (3rd most in the CL). As a position player, Andrews is batting .333/.357/.333 (9-for-27) and has hit safely in five straight games; including back-to-back multi-hit games on 6/16 and 6/25. His first start in center this season came on 5/20 vs Lynchburg. Andrews hit .302/.382/.377 over 57 games (6 2B, 5 3B, 25 BB, 6 SO) at Long Beach St. in 2018 before going to the Brewers in the 17th round of the 2018 Draft.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault became the winningest manager in Carolina Mudcats team history after collecting his 177th victory as skipper in Carolina on 6/15/19 vs. Winston-Salem. Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

Joe Ayrault 180 171 .513 351 2017-Present (3)

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

