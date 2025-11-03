Payton Linnehan Forces An Own Goal to Make It 3 for NC#nwsl
Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- 3 Changes in Gotham Lineup for Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign in a Critical Final Regular-Season Home Match - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on Fan Duel Sports Network and NWSL+ - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Preview: NC Courage vs. Gotham FC
- NC Courage to Break North Carolina Professional Women's Sports Attendance Record
- NC Courage Release Standing-Room-Only Tickets for Season Finale
- NC Courage Will Face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN in Decision Day Match
- Manaka Nets Hat Trick To Lead Courage Past Bay