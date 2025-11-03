Payton Linnehan Forces An Own Goal to Make It 3 for NC#nwsl

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.