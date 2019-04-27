PawSox and Red Wings Snowed out Saturday

Saturday's scheduled International League game between the visiting Pawtucket Red Sox and the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Minnesota) at Frontier Field has been postponed due to snow and frigid conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 24th at 5:05pm. Both those games will be seven innings.

This marks the sixth postponement for the PawSox already this season (4 on the road and 2 at home). The PawSox endured 5 postponements all of last season (4 at home and 1 on the road).

The PawSox and Red Wings will conclude their abbreviated two-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Right-hander Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 3.63) is scheduled to pitch for Pawtucket against southpaw Justin Nicolino (1-1, 6.23).

Following the seven-game road trip, the PawSox return home Friday-Sunday (May 3-5) to host the Rochester Red Wings at McCoy Stadium. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

