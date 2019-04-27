Gurriel Jr's Monstrous Homer, Lights out Bullpen Leads Herd to Saturday Night Win

Fun times are bound to happen in Allentown, PA.

That's what happened for the Buffalo Bisons Saturday night thanks to timely hitting and dominant pitching.

Shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr. recorded a two-hit, five-RBI performance, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning, to give the Herd an 8-5 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park.

In addition, the Bisons bullpen held their own as the trio of Zach Jackson (winning pitcher), Javy Guerra and Derek Law (2nd save) combined to allow just two hits over the last five innings on 63 pitches combined.

Gurriel Jr., who also had a two-run double and scored twice, recorded his 8th Triple-A home run while the game was tied at five. Following an Andrew Guillotte lead-off triple and a walk to Jonathan Davis, Gurriel jumped on the first pitch he saw against reliever Josh Martin and drove it to deep left field for the game-winning hit.

With the 10 runs batted in so far this season, Gurriel Jr. now has 40 RBI with the team through two stints dating back to last summer.

The game started at a fast pace with nine runs scored between the two teams through the first three innings with the IronPigs leaving the bases loaded twice in that stretch. It was the Herd who drew first blood and gained a 2-0 lead thanks to a 2-out RBI double from Andy Burns to left field that brought Gurriel Jr. home, followed by a wild pitch that allowed Cavan Biggio to score

The IronPigs quickly responded in the bottom half of the frame with Lane Adams' two-run homer off of Bisons starter Jordan Romano to tie the game at 2. After Gurriel's two-run double in the second inning gave the Bisons a brief 4-2 lead, the IronPigs cut into the deficit with a RBI single from Gift Ngoepe before taking a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run from Deivy Grullon.

The Herd's bats came to life again to tie the game up at five in the fifth inning when Patrick Cantwell recorded an RBI single to left field on the first pitch of his at-bat against Martin, bringing in Burns as the result.

Burns finished with two hits in the victory, his third multi-hit game of the season. Davis scored two runs on two hits and was also walked twice.

The Bisons look to wrap-up their road trip with a victory in the third and final game of their series with the IronPigs Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM.

