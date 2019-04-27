Red Wings, PawSox Postponed Saturday

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Pawtucket Red Sox has been postponed due to snow, cold, wet grounds, and high winds.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, May 24 at 5:05 p.m.

This is the fourth postponement for the Wings and third at Frontier Field in 2019.

Tickets to Saturday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home date this season. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.

