Stallings to Begin MLB Rehab with Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that catcher Jacob Stallings is joining the Indianapolis Indians on a major league rehab assignment beginning tonight in Charlotte.

Stallings, 29, spent 68 games with the Tribe last season, where he hit .285 (73-for-256) with 26 extra-base hits and 40 RBI. He was on the Indians Opening Day roster in both 2017 and 2018 and was a 2017 MiLB.com Organization All-Star after batting .301 (65-for-216) in 62 games for Indy. The veteran catcher holds a .265 (193-for-729) career Triple-A batting average with 69 extra-base hits in three total seasons with Indianapolis.

Since making his major league debut on June 19, 2016, Stallings has appeared in 28 games for the Pirates. So far this season he is hitting .273 (3-for-11) in the big leagues and made two starts while serving as Francisco Cervelli's backup behind the plate.

Stallings has spent his entire career in the Pirates organization. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

