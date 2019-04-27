NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Clippers Postponed Saturday

April 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release

The Columbus Clippers game this evening (Saturday) has been postponed. The Clippers and the Durham Bulls will play a doubleheader Tomorrow (Sunday). The first game will begin at 12:05 PM.

Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

International League Stories from April 27, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew