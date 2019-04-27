Clippers Postponed Saturday
April 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers game this evening (Saturday) has been postponed. The Clippers and the Durham Bulls will play a doubleheader Tomorrow (Sunday). The first game will begin at 12:05 PM.
