Knights Fall to Indians 8-4 on Saturday

April 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of their three-game series to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 8-4 on Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,334 fans. The Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with a chance to tie the game, but Danny Mendick flied out for the final out. Despite the loss, the Knights remain in first place in the International League South Division.

Right fielder Daniel Palka led the way for the Knights offensively. Palka went 2-for-4 with a double and a team-high three RBIs. Designated hitter Alcides Escobar also had two hits in Saturday's contest to extend his hit streak to 12 consecutive games. Catcher Zack Collins was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Indians scored five of their eight runs over the first three innings and were backed by RHP Mitch Keller (2-0, 3.60). In all, the Indians swatted a game-high 15 hits to even the series at one-game apiece. First baseman Will Craig and right fielder Eric Wood had three hits each, while catcher Jacob Stallings launched two home runs. Stallings is currently on a major league rehab assignment from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LHP Jordan Guerrero started for the Knights and allowed five runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings pitched. RHP Zach Thompson, who was promoted from Double-A Birmingham earlier in the day, tossed 2.1 shutout innings. RHP Evan Marshall struck-out two batters over a scoreless eighth inning. Marshall has not allowed a run in 10.0 innings pitched this season.

The two teams will conclude their three-game series on Sunday from BB&T Ballpark. Pre-game radio coverage of Sunday's 2:05 p.m. game is set for 1:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

