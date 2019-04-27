Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Charlotte Knights (15-7)

April 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Tribe look to end a four-game skid tonight in game two of a three-game series in Charlotte.

Location: BB&T Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:04 p.m. EDT

Game #21 / Road #11: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Charlotte Knights (15-7)

Probables: RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 2.70) at LHP Jordan Guerrero (1-1, 6.87)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians dropped a topsy-turvy game on Friday night in Charlotte by a 10-9 margin, their fourth one-run loss of the year. The Tribe had a chance to tie or take the lead in the ninth inning, but a wild double play that ended with Will Craig getting caught too far around third base sealed Indy's fate. The Knights hit a pair of home runs off Rookie Davis in the first to take a 2-0 lead, but the Tribe responded with seven unanswered runs to go up five. Trayvon Robinson put the Tribe on the board with a run-scoring single in the second and a four-run fifth sparked by four straight two-out hits gave the Tribe a 5-2 advantage. Will Craig blasted his team-high seventh home run during the rally. The Tribe added two more runs in the sixth on RBI hits by Robinson and Jake Elmore, but the home team plated five off Davis and Geoff Hartlieb in the bottom half to level the score. Charlotte then regained the lead with two runs in the seventh off Brandon Waddell and another tally in the eighth off Dovydas Neverauskas before the Tribe's final rally came up one run short. Waddell (L, 0-1) and Colton Turner (W, 2-0) were the pitchers of record while Thyago Vieira (S, 2) escaped for the save.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Knights meet in the middle game of a three-game weekend series this evening at BB&T Ballpark. Mitch Keller (1-0, 2.70) gets the nod for Indy after being named IL Pitcher of the Week on Monday. He will oppose left-hander Jordan Guerrero (1-1, 6.87), whom the Indians tagged for six runs (five earned) on 10 hits over 4.1 innings of work on April 11 at Victory Field. Indy won that game, 7-3.

KELLER VS. GUERRERO, PART III: Tonight will mark the third head-to-head meeting between Mitch Keller and Jordan Guerrero. Keller hasn't factored into the decision either of the previous two times (7/22/18 at CHA, 4/11/19 vs. CHA), but the Indians have won both games -- 6-4 in 11 innings last year and 7-3 this year. Guerrero is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA (8er/9.1ip) in his two career starts vs. Indy.

ON THE MEND IN INDY: C Jacob Stallings (cervical neck strain) has joined Indy's roster tonight to begin an MLB rehab assignment. Stallings is the sixth player to have an MLB rehab with Indy already in 2019, joining C Elias Diaz, OF Gregory Polanco, RHP Dovydas Neverauskas, OF Lonnie Chisenhall and INF Kevin Newman. The Indians had six different players join them for rehabs in 2018; they've reached that number in the first three weeks of the 2019 season.

FELIZ RECALLED: RHP Michael Feliz was recalled by Pittsburgh this afternoon. The 25-year-old recorded two saves, a 1.00 ERA (1er/9.0ip), 12 strikeouts and a .226 batting average against in seven games with the Tribe. In a corresponding move, the Pirates placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation.

POWER STROKE RETURNS: Will Craig's two-run homer off Donny Roach in the fifth inning last night was his first home run since the bottom of the third inning April 13 off Charlotte's Spencer Adams at Victory Field. He had 40 plate appearances between home runs. Craig's seven homers for the month are tied for second most in the IL, and he's the first Tribe player with seven or more dingers in a single month since Danny Ortiz belted eight in July 2017.

TWO OUTS: With two outs this season, the Indians are batting .242 (52-for-215) and are tied for the league lead with 10 home runs (also: Charlotte and Rochester). Indy's .242 two-out clip is 12th in the league, however; Charlotte leads the IL in two-out batting with a .315 average (79-for-251).

THREE FOR TRAYVON: Trayvon Robinson went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and two RBI in last night's 10-9 loss. He is now batting .391 (18-for-46) with three doubles, a league-high three triples and six RBI in 15 games. The three-hit performance was his fourth multi-hit game with Indy and third of three or more hits; he had back-to-back four-hit games vs. Charlotte earlier this month.

BY THE NUMBERS - .650: Trayvon Robinson is batting .650 (13-for-20) with five extra-base hits (3 doubles, 2 triples) and four RBI in five games against Charlotte this season. He is one of six current Tribe players batting over .350 against the Knights.

