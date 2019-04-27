Keller Fans 10 as Stallings and Wood Power Indy Past Charlotte

April 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jacob Stallings clubbed two homers, Eric Wood knocked in four runs, and Mitch Keller struck out 10 batters as the Indianapolis Indians topped the Charlotte Knights to snap a four-game skid on Saturday night, 8-4.

Home runs would be a theme for Indianapolis (11-10) on Saturday, but the first two runs for the Tribe crossed without a longball in the second. Will Craig led off the inning with a walk and then scored when Wood belted a double to center field. Wood crossed home on shortstop Ryan Goins' error two batters later in the frame.

The Pittsburgh Pirates added Stallings to Indy's roster prior to the game as part of a rehab assignment, and he became the first Tribe player to go yard twice in a game in 2019. It was the third time in Stallings' career he had accomplished the feat, and the second time he had done so in an Indians uniform.

Stallings smacked his first home run to start the third inning. It sailed high in the air and just cleared the wall in right field. One out later, Wood clubbed his third homer of the season into the batter's eye in center field. Kevin Kramer then doubled and later scored on Jake Elmore's double to left. The three-run frame surged Indy to a 5-0 lead.

Keller strolled through the first nine Charlotte (15-8) batters as he fanned eight of them in three perfect innings to start his outing. The Knights would score a pair in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Keller exited with a 5-4 lead.

It remained a one-run game until Stallings connected for his second home run of the game in the seventh. Like his first, it sailed over the wall in right field.

Wood capped a ninth-inning rally to complete his big night. Patrick Kivlehan, Stallings, and Craig all reached to load the bases with one out, and Wood knocked a single to right field to drive home two and expand the Indy lead to 8-4. Charlotte loaded the bases in the ninth, but Indy escaped the jam for the win.

Keller (2-0) recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season and picked up the win. He turned the ball over to Tyler Lyons who worked two scoreless frames with four punchouts of his own. Clay Holmes recorded the final six outs to earn the save, the first of his professional career.

Jordan Guerrero (1-2) started for Charlotte and was chased in the third inning to take the loss. He conceded five runs before he exited in favor of the Knights pen.

The Indians conclude the road trip and look for the series victory on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Alex McRae (1-2, 6.20) will start for Indy. The club returns home to Victory Field on Monday, April 29.

