Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m.)

April 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 27, 2019 | 6:35 p.m. ET | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Game 20 | Road Game # 13

BUFFALO BISONS (5-13, 6th, -9.0 North) at LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (15-5, 1st, +2.5 North)

RHP Jordan Romano (1-1, 6.75) vs. LHP JoJo Romero (1-1, 9.00)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs play game two of a three-game series. It is the sixth game on an overall seven-game roadtrip for the Herd as they began the trip in Syracuse, before closing out the trip in Allentown, PA. Buffalo will return home on Monday to begin a four-day, five-game series with the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Last Game: BUF 2, LHV 7

The Herd scored first thanks to a Jonathan Davis' opposite field home run. However, Lehigh Valley would score seven unanswered runs off of Bisons' starter Shawn Morimando. The IronPigs quickly erased the two-run deficit with a three-run double off the bat of Dievy Grullon in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Former Bison Gift Ngoepe hit a homer in the winning effort as well for the "Pigs.

Lehigh Valley (0-1)

The 2018 season marked the third straight that Lehigh Valley won the season series against the Herd. Buffalo was just 1-6 against the IronPigs in Downtown Buffalo, and overall 4-14 against the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.

Today's Starter

Jordan Romano takes the hill for the Bisons for the fourth time, and third in a starting capacity. The righty worked four innings against the Syracuse Mets five days ago, receiving a no decision in his longest outing of the season. Romano collected a win in his first outing of the year on 4/6 in relief.

Michael De La Cruz

Michael De La Cruz served as the designated hitter for the second straight day, and collected one of the four Bisons' hit on Friday. He has now hit safely in all three games that he has appeared in this season.

Jonathan Davis

Jonathan Davis belted his second home run in as many days for Buffalo. He accounted for all of the Bisons' offense in Friday's loss to Lehigh Valley. Since returning from a sprained ankle, Davis has a .412 OBP in four games.

Transactions

On Friday the Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of INF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from Buffalo, and optioned INF Richard Urena to Buffalo to make room on the 25-man roster.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (12-14) scored a 4-2 walk-off win against the Oakland A's on Friday night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started the rally with a double in the 9th, his first MLB hit. Brandon Drury drove home the winning run two batters later with a home run. The two teams meet again today in Toronto at 3:07 p.m.

