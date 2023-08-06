Patiño's Big Night Sparks Offensive Outburst

August 6, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops came out red-hot in game five of the series against Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. They recorded 10 hits in the first five innings, en route to a 5-3 win. Five Hillsboro batters had two-plus hits in the game, as the 14 Hillsboro hits are the most in a game since July 5th against Vancouver. Wilderd Patiño had three hits, a run scored, stolen base and home run in the game.

Canadians' starter, Rafael Sanchez had struggled this season with an 0-6 record and a couple tough outings against Hillsboro and that would continue on Saturday. Wilderd Patiño hit his second home run of the season on the first pitch Sanchez threw in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Hops a 1-0 lead. The next three Hops' batters would reach base on a single, walk and single, but Troy was thrown out at the plate by Devonte Brown and Sanchez would escape the inning without further damage.

Hillsboro added on to the lead in the second inning with two runs on three more base hits. David Martin had the two-RBI single, his fourth and fifth High-A RBI, marking the ninth time in 10 at-bats he had reached base.

Yilber Diaz was making his first start of the series for Hillsboro and efficiently got out of the first two frames without allowing a run. The C's have outscored opponents 128-86 in the first two innings this season, so blanking the best offensive team in the first two innings was already a win. Diaz wasn't so lucky in the third, allowing a first-pitch home run to Ryan McCarty. The solo shot cut the Hops lead to 3-1.

Josh Day had his second hit of the day to lead off the fourth inning, a double to left-center field. That started another Hillsboro rally as Manuel Peña and Patiño both had RBI singles. Sanchez was chased from the game after allowing ten hits and allowing five earned runs in four innings.

Diaz gave way to Billy Corcoran after five, one-run innings. Three hits in the sixth inning ended up plating two more runs for the C's, who cut the lead in half. Back-to-back singles for Cade Doughty and Josh Kasevich put two on with none out. A costly wild pitch by Corcoran allowed both runners to advance two bases, scoring Doughty from second. Peyton Williams brought Kasevich home on a sac fly, bringing it to 5-3, but that's as close as they would get.

Eli Saul pitched two scoreless innings against his hometown team, hitting 96 MPH with the fastball, preserving the 5-3 win for the Hops.

The final game of the six-game series is a matinee at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday. First pitch at 1:05 with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.