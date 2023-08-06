Dominant Davila Leads Frogs to 3-1 Win

August 6, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: It was a victorious day at Funko Field as the Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 3-1 on Sunday in front of 4,507 fans to win the six-game series, four games to two. Everett did so behind a dominant performance from right hander starter, Nick Davila and a two-run rally in the first inning that proved to be enough for the victory.

The game began with a roar from the largest crowd of the season at Funko Field in the top of the first as Walking Cabrera fired a perfect strike to third base to nab Benny Montgomery at the bag. This throw squashed a possible Spokane rally and kept the game scoreless.

This momentum immediately carried over to the Everett offensive side of the game. The AquaSox scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a Hogan Windish RBI double and a welcome-back RBI single from Tyler Locklear, making it a 2-0 ballgame.

After going seven innings of one-run ball in relief on August 1, Davila picked up right where he left off in his start on Sunday. Davila sailed through five innings, holding Spokane scoreless without the benefit of a strikeout.

Jarrod Cande pitched four scoreless frames after a difficult first inning to keep the Indians in the game. Spokane finally got on the board in the sixth inning. Sean Bouchard, who is on Major League Rehab Assignment from the Colorado Rockies, doubled in a run.

Davila's night ended after seven masterful innings where he only gave up one run on six hits. James Parker hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 3-1 game.

Kyle Hill pitched a shut-out eighth, and Sam Carlson shut things down in the ninth for his third save of the year as the Frogs collected the victory.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.