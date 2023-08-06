Frogs Falter On Frogstock Night, Lose 7-5

August 6, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: 4,257 fans came out to Funko Field on Saturday night to experience Frogstock and to witness the return of Tyler Locklear. Unfortunately for the Everett faithful, the AquaSox could not rally in the ninth inning and fell 7-5 to the Indians.

With the bases loaded in the first inning, Hogan Windish's sacrifice fly gave Raul Alcantara and the AquaSox an 1-0 early lead. A lead they would hold until the third inning, when Spokane scored four times.

Alcantara's night was done after 5.0 innings having thrown 90 pitches, 57 of them for strikes. His final line was four runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Making his second appearance of the series, Bernie Martinez got the first batter he faced, but then surrounded a pair of runs as Spokane increased their lead to five runs.

Everett was able to crawl back into the game in the seventh inning scoring three times, as Cole Young doubled in a pair, and he would score one batter later on a double by Harry Ford. Ford finished the game 2-4.

The AquaSox were not able to keep the momentum on their side as the Indians answered back immediately in the eighth, as second baseman Nick Kent took Leon Hunter Jr deep to centerfield. The home run was Kent's third of the series.

Again, Everett would not go down without a fight. Hogan Windish connected for his 12th home run of the season in the eighth to cut Spokane's lead to 7-5. Despite bringing up the game tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, Angel Chivilli slammed the door on the rally to record his league leading 16th save of the season.

Everett is now 53-48 on the season and are still in playoff contention with a 19-16 second half record.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.