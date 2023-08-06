Graham Has Four-Hit Game, Hops Win Third Straight over Vancouver

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops and Canadians wrapped up the final game of a six-game set in a Sunday matinee at Ron Tonkin Field. Kevin Graham had one of his best games as a professional, going 4-for-4 and Joe Elbis allowed just one run over six innings, in the 2-1 Hillsboro win. After losing the first three games of the series, Hillsboro put together three consecutive victories over the Northwest League-leading Canadians.

Joe Elbis was on the bump for the second time in the series against Vancouver and followed up his seven-inning start from Tuesday with a six-inning outing on Sunday. The only run he surrendered in the final game of the series came in the first inning on a throwing error. He was able to work around three singles that turned into just one run on the scoreboard in the first.

Vancouver starter Pat Gallagher was making his High-A debut and turned in a solid performance. Gallagher retired the side in the first and second innings in order, keeping the lead at 1-0 heading into the third.

The first two hitters in the home half of the third reached on base hits, as Kevin Graham singled and Josh Day hit an RBI double right after to tie the game. Day was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice for the second out of the inning, one of two times in the game the Hops recorded an out at the dish.

Gallagher put up zeroes in his final inning, pitching 3.1 innings and striking out three in his High-A debut.

The Hops threatened in the fifth, but Tommy Troy was thrown out by a mile at the plate on a rocket throw by Devonte Brown in right field. Hillsboro had another golden opportunity in the sixth by loading the bases, but would come up empty again when Justin Kelly got Juan Corniel to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Joe Elbis completed six innings for the Hops on 91 pitches while allowing five hits and just one earned run.

Hillsboro finally broke through in the eighth inning against tough left-hander Copper Benson. Christian Cerda led off the inning with a double and Andrew Pintar walked, putting two on with just one out. Kevin Graham stepped to the plate and singled back up the box, his fourth hit of the game, breaking the scoreless tie. For the second time in three innings, the C's would get an inning-ending double play. Despite the double play, damage was already done, as the Hops took a 2-1 lead to the ninth.

Logan Clayton was called upon out of the Hops bullpen to get the save and it was not an easy task for the 23-year-old right-hander. The Canadians loaded the bases with two outs, sending one of the best hitters in the Northwest League to the plate. Michael Turconi, who hit for the cycle on Wednesday night, completed the feat with a single off Clayton. This time, Clayton won the battle by striking him out to end the game.

The Hops will hit the road Tuesday for a two-week road trip to Spokane and Everett. All games can be heard live on Rip City Radio 620 AM. The next home game for Hillsboro is August 22nd against Eugene, tickets for the remaining home games can be purchased at hillsborohops.com.

