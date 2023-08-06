C's Lose Third Straight, Split Series

HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians lost to the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] 2-1 Sunday afternoon to drop their third straight game and settle for a series split after taking the first three games of the series. It's the first time the C's have lost three in a row since May 24-26.

Vancouver scored their lone run in the first inning on three hits and an error but were held off the board from there. Hillsboro tied the game in the third on consecutive hits to start the frame and threatened to take the lead with runners at the corners and no outs, but a fielder's choice at the plate and two consecutive outs kept the game tied at one.

The Hops nearly took the lead again in the fourth, loading the bases with one out to bounce starter Pat Gallagher from the game. On came Ryan Boyer, who stranded all three runners on base with a strikeout and a fly out.

As the offense continued to flounder (no Canadian had a hit from the fourth until there were two outs in the ninth), Boyer and Justin Kelly combined to keep the Hops at bay until they broke through in the bottom of the eighth. A sun-aided double on what should have been a fly out started the inning, though base umpire Daniel Bytheway missed the batter coming off of second base on his slide with the tag still on him. A strikeout and a walk followed before a one-out RBI single from Kevin Graham - his fourth hit of the afternoon - put the C's down a run. Cooper Benson (L, 6-2) gave the offense a chance to come back by inducing an inning-ending double play - the third such twin killing for the C's defense today - to keep it 2-1 Hillsboro.

A two-out pinch-hit single from Garrett Spain in the ninth was Vancouver's first hit since a two-out double from Josh Kasevich in the third. Devonte Brown reached on an error and Dasan Brown walked to load the bases and put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but a strikeout ended the game.

After an off day on Monday, the C's are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night to welcome the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] for the first of six games. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

