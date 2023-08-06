Emeralds Shut Out Dust Devils In Series Finale

The Eugene Emeralds shutout the Dust Devils in the series finale by a final score of 2-0. Eugene was able to salvage the series after dropping 3 out of the first 4 ballgames, with consecutive wins this series to take the series split. The Emeralds move to 52-50 on the season and 18-18 in the 2nd half and currently sit 2 games out of a playoff berth.

It was a quick first 2 innings for the two ball clubs, with neither team getting much going at the plate. In the 3rd inning Eugene was finally able to score the first run of the ballgame. With 1 out Ghordy Santos ripped a shot down the right field line and was able to make it into 2nd base for a standup double. Two batters later, Carter Howell, tripled into the right center field gap and Santos came home to score to give Eugene the 1-0 lead.

The only other run of the ballgame came in the 5th inning. Thomas Gavello started out the inning with a popup, and that brought up Santos for the 2nd time in the game. Santos crushed a no-doubt shot over the wall to give the Emeralds the 2-0 lead. It was Ghordy's 9th home run of the season and he now has been very solid at the plate in recent weeks.

The pitchers were dominant on the mound for the Emeralds. Trevor McDonald pitched 4 innings and allowed just 3 hits and didn't give up a single walk. He also struck out 3 hitters. It was great to see McDonald pitch so well this week after being reinstated off the injured list this week. He also pitched Tuesday night where he pitched 3 innings and gave up just 1 unearned run.

Daniel Blair came in for relief of McDonald and was downright dominant. He allowed just 2 hits, no walks, and struck out 4 batters. After a tough first 2 outings with Eugene where he gave up 13 runs, Blair has now gone 12 innings without giving up a run. Hunter Dula came in and pitched in the 9th inning and after allowing 2 base runners to reach with 2 outs, he was able to get Alexander Ramirez to roll-over for the final out of the game. It was Dula's 2nd save this week at Gesa Stadium.

The Emeralds have now set themselves up nicely after taking both weekend games against the Dust Devils. They sit 2 games out of first, with a 6-game series upcoming this week against the 1st place team in the playoff race, the Everett AquaSox. It'll give Eugene a chance to skyrocket up the standings if they can take the series against Everett, however they have struggled this year in games against the AquaSox.

Tuesday night is the series opener, as well as the #SaveOurEms night. Show up to the ballgame to support the Ems who have been a staple in town for years and years. There will be a live Q & A before the game as well as a ton of raffle prizes given out. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M.

