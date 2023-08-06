Hops Lead Wire-To-Wire in 5-3 Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - For the first time in over two months, the Canadians dropped consecutive games after a 5-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Hops took the lead on the first pitch of the bottom of the first when Wilderd Patino hit a solo homer and stayed in front the entire way. They got to C's starter Rafael Sanchez (L, 0-7) for two more runs in the second before the C's got on the board in the top of the third when Ryan McCarty hit his first career High-A homer to make it 3-1.

After Hillsboro added another two tallies in the fourth to go up 5-1, Vancouver made it interesting with two runs in the sixth. Consecutive singles form Cade Doughty and Josh Kasevich started the stanza then terrific baserunning from both men on a wild pitch scored Doughty from second and moved Kasevich to third. That set up a sacrifice fly from Peyton Williams that cut the deficit to two.

Eric Pardino and Naswell Paulino turned in two scoreless innings apiece to keep the game close, but the C's couldn't get any other rallies started in the back third and fell 5-3.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Pat Gallagher makes his High-A debut for the C's against #27 D-Backs prospect Joe Elbis. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

