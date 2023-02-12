Panthers Recall Grigori Denisenko
February 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Grigori Denisenko is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte.
Denisenko has put up 21 points (9g, 12a) in 37 games for the Checkers this season and is coming off a weekend in which he netted the overtime winner to complete Charlotte's big comeback on Friday.
The 15th overall pick in 2018, Denisenko has appeared in a career-high 12 games this season for Florida and collected three assists along the way.
The Checkers are headed into a busy four-game week, which begins Tuesday when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
