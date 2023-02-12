Blues Assign D Scott Perunovich to T-Birds for Conditioning

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman ScottPerunovich to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a conditioning assignment.

Perunovich has been out of the lineup since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder on Oct. 6, 2022

Perunovich, 24, was drafted by the Blues in the 2nd round (No. 45 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Last season, he recorded six assists and eight penalty minutes in 19 regular-season games and four assists in seven postseason games for the Blues.

The Hibbing, Minnesota, native also tallied 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) and eight penalty minutes in 17 regular-season games for the Thunderbirds. He set a T-Birds record by recording points in each of his first 13 games with Springfield.

