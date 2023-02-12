San Diego Losses to Bakersfield, 6-1

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Bakersfield Condors 6-1 tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena, bringing their overall record to 13-35-0-0 and 7-18-0-0 on the road.

Dmitry Osipov scored his second goal of the season at 3:38 of the first frame.

Nikolas Brouillard posted the sole assist on the play, tallying his team-leading 25th helper of the season. Brouillard's 6-25=31 points rank him first in all scoring categories among Gulls blueliners and second in points among all San Diego skaters.

The Gulls went perfect on the penalty kill tonight (3-for-3), killing 17-of-19 (89.5%) of the Condors' power-play opportunities through six head-to-head matchups this season. San Diego's road penalty kill (83.2%) ranks second in the AHL's Pacific Division, fifth in the Western Conference and ninth in the AHL. Overall, the team's penalty kill is operating at 81.5 % success rate, sitting fourth in their division, eighth in the conference and tied for 12th in the league.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 29 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for a Valentine's Day matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners this Tuesday, Feb. 14 (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On the loss to Bakersfield

Disappointing, to be honest with you. I mean, after the effort we had last night, second and third efforts from every guy. Tonight was, to put it plainly, was a lackluster effort. It's disappointing for sure. But hey, the game is over and done with. The only thing we can do is get back to work on Monday, get ready for Tuesday and hopefully get it back on the rails again.

On where he felt a shift in the game occurred

I'll be honest with you, we got off to a real quick start and then it just happened so fast. That goal right after we scored kind of took a lot of wind out of our sails right away. Why? I'm not quite sure. It's still pretty early in the game, so for us to have something like that take the wind from our sails, maybe it was because we were a little tired from the night before and the travel, but still no excuses. You got to put a good effort in every night.

On losing Benoit-Olivier Groulx to injury during the game

Anytime you lose another forward, especially Bo (Benoit-Olivier Groulx). He's been one of our best forwards all year long. Just a consistent effort from him, game in (and) game out, 200-foot player. That really hurts for sure.

On what the team takes from this game

Just have a very short memory. Get back to work. Get back to work on Monday and hopefully concentrate on the positive things that we did against Coachella (in Friday night's win) and move on. Today is today, but we just need to concentrate on the positive things we got out of this weekend. We got two of the four points. You take a look at it that way, it's not too bad. We just need to move on and get ready for Tuesday.

