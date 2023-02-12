Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Wranglers

February 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-25-0-4) scored three goals in the third period on Friday at Tech CU Arena in front of 3,019 fans and erased three different deficits in the game to earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Calgary Wranglers (33-11-2-0).

A scoreless first would finally get a goal at 18:49 when Emilio Pettersen poked the puck loose from under Eetu Makiniemi's glove from along the left side of the net and Kevin Rooney (3) guided it into the cage from the low-slot to open the scoring. Each team had a pair of power plays in the first 20 minutes and would record eight shots a piece as the Wrangles carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Andrew Agozzino (16) got San Jose on the board in the second as he swiped in a rebound on the power play at 10:42 after Martin Kaut had swung a shot on net from the left point. Calgary snatched their lead back when Clark Bishop (5) redirected a centering pass from Walker Duehr (14) at the 16:11 mark as Duehr carried the puck down the right wing. On its fifth power play of the night, Calgary would extend its lead as Adam Klapka (4) filtered a shot past Makiniemi from just above the crease.

Just 33 seconds into the third, William Eklund (13) cut the lead down to one when he fired in an Artemi Kniazev feed. At 5:42, Max Veronneau (1) hit Tristen Robins (10) with a perfect pass as he crashed the net, leveling the score at 3-3, and in the process snapping a 16-game goalless drought for the rookie forward. The tie was short-lived as the Wranglers stole their lead right back with a Pettersen (12) snipe from the slot. But once again the Barracuda would tie it up. This time on the power play at 9:59 as Eklund (14) weaved his way through a pair of Wranglers before snapping a shot stick-side on Daniil Chechelev.

In overtime, the Barracuda would take a penalty 25 seconds into the extra session but would kill it off, thanks to multiple timely blocks by defenseman Patrick Holway. After a scoreless OT, the Barracuda would fall in the shootout after the Wranglers scored on all three chances. Matthew Phillips (25) sealed it for Calgary with the third goal in the shootout.

Makiniemi (8-10-3) made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss while Chechelev (1-0-0) achieved his first career AHL win with 29 saves on 33 shots.

The Barracuda wrap up its five-game home stand on Wednesday against the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.). For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.