Silver Knights Defeated by Reign in Shootout

February 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 3-2, in the shootout, on Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Jake Bischoff notched a goal and a primary assist.

Lukas Cormier put the Knights on top first less than two minutes into the period. Assisted by Bischoff he fired in a shot from the point to give them a 1-0 lead.

Bischoff scored with two seconds left in the first period to extend the lead to 2-0. Colt Conrad and Connor Ford each collected an assist on the play.

Martin Chromiak, assisted by Alex Turcotte and Alan Quine, got the Reign back within one on the power play in the second.

Tobie Bisson tied the game for Ontario with an unassisted goal early in the third period.

All four of the Silver Knights' shooters were denied in the shootout, and Samuel Fagemo scored on the Reign's fourth attempt to give Ontario the victory.

