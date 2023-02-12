Reign Win Over Silver Knights in Shootout

February 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Samuel Fagemo celebrates win

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Samuel Fagemo celebrates win(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: For the second consecutive night, the Ontario Reign (26-17-1-1) scored to tie the game in the third period and prevailed in a shootout on a winning goal by Samuel Fagemo to earn a 3-2 decision. Saturday's victory came at the hands of the Henderson Silver Knights (16-27-0-5) and featured Ontario goals by Martin Chromiak and Tobie Bisson prior to the skill session.

Matt Villalta got the start in net for the Reign and stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime before turning aside all four shooters he faced in the shootout. Ontario claimed four points from two road games this weekend, won their third straight game and improved to 6-2-0 in their last eight contests.

Date: February 11, 2023

Venue: The Dollar Loan Center - Henderson, NV

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Tobie Bisson (ONT)

3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Jiri Patera

Next Game: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.