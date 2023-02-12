Defenseman Brad Hunt Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Hunt currently leads all Eagles defensemen in goals (6) and points (20), as his 20 points are also good for fifth on the team's roster. The 34-year-old has also appeared in 27 NHL games this season with the Avalanche, notching three goals and three assists.

Hunt has generated 229 points in 309 career AHL contests and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season. In addition to his time in the AHL, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native has posted 25 goals and 57 assists in 268 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

