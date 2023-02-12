Wranglers Sink Barracuda in Shootout

February 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Reeled it in at the end.

The Wranglers went the distance against the Barracuda on Saturday night in San Jose, skating to a 5-4 shootout win.

Kevin Rooney picked up his third goal as a member of the Wranglers, Clark Bishop added his fifth and Adam Klapka converted on the powerplay. Emilio Pettersen scored a goal and an assist, registering his ninth multi-point game this season.

Goaltender, Daniil Chechelev got his first start in net for the Wranglers since being recalled from Rapid City (ECHL), making 29 saves to record his first career AHL win.

CGY Goal Scorers: Kevin Rooney - Clark Bishop - Adam Klapka - Emilio Pettersen

Chechelev, the Flames fourth-round selection (96th) in 2020, stopped all eight shots he faced in the opening frame, while the Wranglers' penalty-kill was solid when called upon early on, killing off both Barracuda powerplays in the first period.

With time ticking down in the first, Rooney followed up on a fortuitous bounce in front of the net and shoveled the loose puck into the back of the net to give the Wranglers the lead after 20 minutes.

1-0 at the break

It was an evenly played middle frame, with both teams converting on their powerplay chances.

Andrew Agozzino tied the game for San Jose on the man-advantage midway through the period with his 16th goal of the season, but the Wranglers would respond minutes later when Bishop took a hard pass from Duehr and redirected the puck up and over Barracuda netminder Eetu Makiniemi to regain the lead.

Klapka padded the lead on the powerplay scoring his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Duehr, who set up the one-timer in front.

3-1 Wranglers after 40 minutes.

San Jose battled back to tie the game, not once, but twice in the third period to eventually force extra time.

The Barracuda struck early in the third, cutting into the lead 33 seconds into the final frame with a goal from William Eklund, the first of two from him in the period. Moments later, Tristan Roberts scored his 10th of the season to tie the game 3-3.

Pettersen put the Wranglers back on top with a snipe from the slot, as he picked his spot and ripped home a wrist-shot to regain the advantage, however, San Jose would not go away quietly. Ecklund scored his second goal of the contest and 14th of the season to tie the game 4-4 and send it to overtime.

Calgary couldn't convert with an early powerplay in OT, but they didn't miss in the shootout, as all three shooters lit the lamp. Connor Zary, Jeremie Poirier and Matthew Phillips all scored to seal the deal for the Wranglers, who picked up their seventh road win in a row.

The Wranglers are back in action on Valentine's Day when they host the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is 7pm MST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.