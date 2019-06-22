Pair of Narrow Victories Drive Doubleheader Sweep

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (38-34, 3-0) took both games of a doubleheader from the Burlington Bees (39-34, 0-3) on Saturday night, winning game one, 3-2, and taking game two, 4-2. The Cougars are riding a season-high five-game winning streak, dating back to the first half of the season.

In game one, the Cougars manufactured a second inning run. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tra Holmes hit a ball to second baseman Kevin Maitan. He misplayed the ball, allowing the Cougars to take a 1-0 edge. In the bottom of the second the Bees took a 2-1 lead on RBIs from Francisco Del Valle and Tim Millard. In the following inning, Buddy Kennedy ripped a two-run homer that proved to be the game-winner.

Jackson Goddard (4-2) completed his longest outing of the year, 5.2 innings of two-run ball, to earn the win. Blake Workman (7) improved to seven-for-seven in save opportunities, retiring all four batters he faced, including three strikeouts. Jose Soriano (5-6) took the loss. He allowed all three Cougar runs.

In game two, Keshawn Lynch carried a bulk of the offensive load for the Cougars. His RBI single in the second gave the Cougars a 1-0 advantage. After Kevin Maitan's two-run homer in the bottom of the third gave the Bees a 2-1 lead, Lynch tied the game at 2-2 with a fourth inning sacrifice fly. With one out in the seventh, Zac Almond delivered a game-winning two-run homer.

Matt Tabor did not factor into the decision on the mound for the Cougars, despite a team season-high nine strikeouts over five innings. Chester Pimentel (3-5) pitched two innings of scoreless ball to earn the win. Eduardo Del Rosario (0-1) allowed Almond's game-clinching blast. Del Rosario shouldered the loss.

The Cougars and Bees close out the four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. RHP Ryan Weiss (2-4, 3.84) takes the ball for the Cougars against RHP Cole Duensing (5-3, 4.21). Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

