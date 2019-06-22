Captains Pull Rank on Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps gave up five runs in the middle innings, and their offense stayed strikingly quiet as part of a 5-2 loss to the Lake County Captains on Saturday night at Classic Park.

Before a two-run eighth inning, the Whitecaps offense had gone scoreless in nearly 18 consecutive innings, dating back to the fourth inning of Friday's opening game of their doubleheader against the Captains. West Michigan has lost 32 of their last 37 games and has won five total games in their previous five weeks of play.

The offenses for Lake County and West Michigan remained quiet until the fourth inning - an inning the Captains have scored in during each of the first three games of the series - and tallied a pair of runs highlighted by a wild pitch from "Caps pitcher Gio Arriera to score Jose Fermin to take a 2-0 lead. An inning later, Bo Naylor's two-run single stood out in a three-run surge to help the Captains put the game out of reach from the "Caps. Ulrich Bojarski gave the Whitecaps their only offense with a two-run triple in the eighth, but it was too little, too late as West Michigan suffered its fifth straight loss.

Captains pitcher Alex Royalty (3-4) was dominant in 6.2 innings of shutout baseball while striking out ten in earning his third win, while Arriera (2-5) gave up five runs for the seventh time in his last 11 starts in suffering his fifth loss of the season. Miguel Alvarez pitched a scoreless ninth for Lake County in notching his seventh save of the season. The Whitecaps fall to 30 games under .500 at 21-51 on the season, while Lake County improves to 43-29 during the 2019 season. The Whitecaps have recorded just three base hits that have landed in the outfield in their past two games.

