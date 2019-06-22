LumberKings Come Home for Seven-Game Stand

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings come home for the first time in the second half with a seven-game homestand with the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) and Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of Houston Astros). The home stand will run from Tuesday, June 25th through Monday, July 1st and feature a free ticket night, giveaway, and postgame concert!

Tuesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs |

The homestand opens with the first game of a four-game series with the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday night. All Tuesdays in Clinton are "Two Dollar Tuesdays!" Enjoy $2 tickets, $2 box seat upgrades, $2 soft drinks, $2 select beers, $2 hot dogs, and $2 ice cream.

Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs |

Free tickets to the game are available to all as part of NelsonCorp Wealth Management Night. You can receive your game ticket to this game by visiting any of these fine businesses in the Clinton area: NelsonCorp Wealth Management, Hy-Vee Customer Service Desk, Clinton Herald, Homer's Deli, Candlelight Inn, Gerdes North End Auto, Sweetheart Bakery, Stubborn Mule, Rockin Rhoni's, Lyons Filling Station, First Central State Bank, Clinton Printing, KROS Radio.

The fun continues with "Retro Beer Night." All fans 21 years and older may enjoy select beers for just $2! In addition, arrive early for the third baseball card strip giveaway of the year courtesy of Clinton National Bank and Mediacom. Be one of the first 500 fans through the gates to receive this giveaway!

Thursday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs |

ASCENTRA Credit Union Night!! See any ASCENTRA Credit Union office for a special offer on game tickets!! Come out for fun with the whole family - courtesy of ASCENTRA Credit Union!!

"Thirsty Thursday" returns for the first time in the second half. For fans 21 years and older enjoy $2 select beers all game long sold throughout the ballpark.

Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs |

See American Family Insurance agents Jim Voss and Joe Leonard for a special offer on tickets as part of American Family Insurance Night. Then make sure to enter the raffle for a chance to win a pair of Allegiant Flight vouchers drawn toward the end of the game.

Saturday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Quad Cities River Bandits |

The LumberKings welcome in the Quad Cities River Bandits to renew their rivalry with the first game of a three-game set. See AEGIS Credit Union for a special offer on tickets as part of AEGIS Credit Union.

After the game, stick around for a post-game concert by The Sidewinders. Head to the beer garden following the final out for another installment of the "Stay Late Saturday Concert Series."

Sunday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates open 12:30 p.m. | vs. Quad Cities River Bandits |

Drink in the sun with a return of day baseball in Clinton! All Sundays are "Family Funday Sundays." Bring the whole family and take part in free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center.

See participating businesses in DeWitt for a special offer on tickets to this game as part of DeWitt Day at the ballpark.

The LumberKings will rebrand to the Clinton Elotes as they do for all their Sunday home games this season. The LumberKings will wear special Elotes jerseys and hats that are available for purchase at the LumberYard team store at NelsonCorp Field.

Monday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5:00 p.m. | vs. Quad Cities River Bandits |

The series comes to an end on Monday night with first game of July. Come cheer on the home nine as the battle their bitter rivals the Quad Cities River Bandits to conclude the seven-game homestand.

