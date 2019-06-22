Losing Streak Swells to Six Games

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The longest losing streak of the season for the Clinton LumberKinngs reached six games with their fifth shutout loss of the year, falling 0-4 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Timber Rattlers (3-0, 34-38) pitching combined to strikeout 15 LumberKings (0-3, 33-39) batters and Clinton never had a runner reach third.

Jake Walters started for Clinton and turned in a dominate start through his first five innings before faltering in the sixth. He did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth but was hung with the loss for his time out.

Walters (0-3) allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

In the bottom of the sixth, he retired the first batter before allowing a Brice Turang single and David Fry walk that set the table. Wisconsin would send eight men to the plate in the inning with the biggest hit coming on a Gabriel Garcia two-run double to left. Two pitches later, Jesus Lujano doubled past the third base bag to drive home a run and the scoring was capped when he crossed the plate on an Evan Edwards fielding error at first.

The LumberKings never had an answer offensively and only twice had more than one runner on in the same inning. Timber Rattlers starter Scotty Sunitsch struck out 11 over his six innings of work to earn his fifth win of the year.

Sunitsch (5-7) allowed no runs on four hits while walking none and was followed by shutout work from Tyler Gillies and Chad Whitmer.

The LumberKings will meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the third game of their four-game series on Saturday night. Clinton will throw righty Tyler Jones (1-4, 2.65) while Wisconsin will tap righty Adam Hill (6-4, 4.11). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 12:50 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

