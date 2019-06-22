Dragons Return Favor, 4-1

Dayton, Ohio - Otto Lopez once again scored in the first inning, after his base hit extended his on-base streak to 24 games, but that would be the only run the Lansing (1-2, 33-39) would get. The Lugnuts left nine runners on base and the Dayton Dragons (2-1, 30-43) offense would break through in the sixth to pick up the win at Fifth Third Field.

For the second straight night, a Lugnuts starter was stellar. Fitz Stadler (ND) threw five innings of shutout baseball. He set down the first 12 batters he faced and was perfect after four. Eventually he would give up a hit and a walk in the fifth, but work around them, while striking out three in his outing.

Things would come unhinged for the Lugnuts in the sixth. After Stadler exited, Cobi Johnson (L, 1-6) came in for his first inning of work and the Dragons offense capitalized. Dayton got five straight hits off of Johnson, and scored four runs, with the help of an error and a wild pitch.

In the mean time, the Lugnuts offense was held to four hits, all singles, and didn't have any base runners in the final four innings, outside of three walks. Eddie Demurias (W, 2-1), took over in the sixth and started the shutdown of the Lugnuts offense.

Lansing had early chances to break the game open against starter, Ricky Salinas (ND). They loaded the bases in the first and scored only one run. In the second, they had the bases loaded with nobody out and scored nothing. Then again in the fifth, the first two reached, and again the Lugnuts couldn't take advantage.

Combined, the Lugnuts struck out 11 times in the third game of this series. Lansing also came up with more walks than hits, as they worked six free passes.

The Lugnuts and Dragons will get together again tomorrow afternoon to wrap up this four game series. First pitch is at 2 p.m. with Lugnuts RHP Troy Miller expected to start against LHP Connor Curlis.

