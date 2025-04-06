Pacheco Spins a Gem in Spokane's 3-1 Win

April 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Albert Pacheco shut down a talented AquaSox lineup and was backed by home runs from Aidan Longwell and Jared Thomas as Spokane topped Everett, 3-1, in front of 2,595 fans at Avista Stadium for the King Carl Day Game presented by The Black Lens.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pacheco set the tone early, striking out Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson for the first out of the game. The southpaw out of Santo Domingo allowed just three baserunners and finished with seven punchouts across five scoreless frames.

Aidan Longwell delivered Spokane's first home run of the season-a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth-while Jared Thomas capped off the scoring with an opposite-field solo blast in the eighth. Skyler Messinger finished 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and Andy Perez reached base twice to boost his team-best OPS to 1.083 through the season's first three games.

Hunter Mann, Davis Palermo, and Welinton Herrera combined for 10 strikeouts over the game's final four frames to close out the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (0-2), Redband (0-0), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, April 8th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver LHP Connor O'Halloran (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS: Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be donated to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!

