AquaSox Dominate Indians

April 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA: The Everett AquaSox pounded out 14 hits and got outstanding pitching in a dominating 8-0 shutout win over the Spokane Indians before a crowd of 2,850 at Avista Stadium in Spokane.

Four AquaSox hitters had three hits apiece led by Luis Suisbel's three hits, three RBI's and two doubles. Colt Emerson had three hits with a triple and a double and finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Photo highlights from today's 8-0 victory. Everett goes for the sweep on Sunday. The first pitch at Avista Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 PM and can be heard on KRKO 1380.

Everett's scoring began in the third when Lazaro Montes tripled to drive in Tai Peete, which was followed by Suisbel's RBI double off Spokane starter Michael Prosecky (0-1). The AquaSox added a run in the fifth on Emerson's triple and Suisbel's force out, then broke the game open with three runs in the seventh, sparked by doubles from Emerson and Peete, and a single from Josh Caron. Two more runs in the ninth, via Suisbel's double and Milkar Perez's triple, sealed the rout.

Of the AquaSox 14 hits, eight went for extra bases (five doubles and three triples).

AquaSox pitching was stellar, with Jurrangelo Cijntje dazzling over four scoreless innings in his professional debut. Cijntje struck out six while alternatin

Allan Saathoff (1-0) earned the win with two shutout relief innings, followed by Tyler Cleveland and Jordan Jackson. AquaSox pitchers combined to limit Spokane to just two hits-singles by Andy Perez and Jared Thomas. The Indians struggled offensively, hitting into two double plays while producing just seven total base runners.

Milkar Perez batted 3-for-5 with a double, triple and an RBI. Caron finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI.

