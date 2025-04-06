Canadians Spoil Sunny Sunday for Dust Devils

April 6, 2025

Tri-City Dust Devils await a pitch

The visiting Vancouver Canadians (2-1) broke out the big bats on the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-2) Sunday afternoon, hitting three home runs on the way to a 10-2 win in front of 1,589 fans at Gesa Stadium who had come to enjoy both the baseball and the sunshine.

Tri-City avoided the shutout via a 6th inning solo home run from LF Alexander Ramirez who, after entering the game in the 4th inning, sent a pitch over the wall in right-center in his first at-bat of the season. 3B Arol Vera added an RBI infield single in the 7th to put one more on the board.

NOTES

-Dust Devils starter Chris Cortez (0-1) fought through a bit of wildness in his first professional outing, walking six and giving up a pair of runs in his 2.2 innings of work. The righty also struck out four Vancouver hitters and allowed only one hit in his time on the mound.

-Tri-City reliever Montana Semmel made a strong debut for the Dust Devils, throwing two scoreless innings to cover the 6th and 7th frames. The Stamford, Connecticut native and former Yankees farmhand got himself into a bases loaded jam in the 6th but found a way out by inducing a groundout to keep the Canadians off the board. He then followed it with a 1-2-3 top of the 7th. Southpaw A.J. Block added two more scoreless and hitless innings to start his Dust Devils career, wiping out a 9th inning walk with a double play to face the minimum.

-Vancouver starter Juaron Watts-Brown struck out 10 Tri-City batters in his 4.2 innings but fell an out shy of being eligible to get the win. Reliever Jonathan Todd (1-0) finished the 5th and got through the 6th for the win, with lefties JJ Sanchez and Kai Peterson cutting off a late comeback effort from the Dust Devils.

A ROAD TRIP, SLIGHTLY DELAYED

Tri-City will look to bounce back in their first road series of 2025, taking on the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park in a series beginning Wednesday, April 9, due to a schedule conflict with Oregon Ducks baseball. The first three games of the six-game set have been scheduled for 6:35 p.m. start times, followed by a Saturday doubleheader of two seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. A 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon matinee will close out the series, with the Dust Devils returning home to host the Everett AquaSox for six games beginning Tuesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Broadcast coverage from Eugene begins with the pregame show, starting 20 minutes prior to first pitch on the MiLB app and at dustdevilsbaseball.com. Games can also be seen for free, live, in the Bally Sports Live app's MiLB Zone and at ballysports.com.

