Red out the Park Sunday, April 6th

April 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







We are ending the first weekend of games in style with the fan-favorite promotion, Red Out the Park. Wear your red to receive one raffle ticket or wear Angels gear to receive TWO raffle tickets! We will be handing out prizes all game to each lucky winner.

Gates for today's game open at 12:30pm, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30.

The Dust Devils return to Gesa Stadium Tuesday, April 15th! They take on the Everett AquaSox (High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) for a six-game series. We have a lot of fun planned and tickets for those games are on sale now! Grab yours today by clicking the link below.

Tickets to every Dust Devils home game are available at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office and through the official ticket site of the Dust Devils, www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.