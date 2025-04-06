Tri-City Bats Quieted by Vancouver

April 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils' Victor Mederos in action

A night after a thrilling comeback win the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-1) could not solve the riddle that was the pitching of the Vancouver Canadians (1-1) Saturday night, falling 3-0 to the visitors and setting up a rubber match for the three-game series Sunday afternoon.

Many of the 2,023 fans gathered at Gesa Stadium enjoyed postgame fireworks, presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, for a second consecutive night. A second consecutive Tri-City comeback bid, though, would get thwarted by potent Vancouver pitching and a couple of stellar defensive plays.

BIG MOMENTS

-Dust Devils starter Victor Mederos (0-1) had a scorching stretch on the mound, striking out five Canadians batters in a row over parts of the 1st and 2nd innings. The man from Miami, Florida bounced back quickly from giving up a run in his first inning of work in 2025, giving up just the one run on six hits in 4.2 innings and adding one more strikeout for a total of six on the night.

-Vancouver starting pitcher Jackson Wentworth (1-0) went five shutout innings in his professional debut, giving up three hits and matching Mederos's six strikeouts. Tri-City hitters had four hits on the evening: a double (RF Randy De Jesus) and three singles (LF Rio Foster, DH Ryan Nicholson, and 2B Adrian Placencia). Two of those the visitors quickly erased, though, via double plays that short-circuited the comeback effort.

-Two Dust Devils relievers made their debuts with the club, with Sam Ryan and Sandy Gastón throwing scoreless opening outings. Gastón and Jake Smith both inherited bases loaded situations but struck out the man at the plate to keep the home nine in the ballgame.

THE DECIDER

Tri-City and Vancouver will decide their three-game series by facing off in the set's finale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Chris Cortez, last year's 2nd round MLB Draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels, will make his professional debut by starting for the Dust Devils. The Canadians will counter with righty Juaron Watts-Brown (1-6 with Vancouiver in 2024) on the first Red Out the Park game of 2025. Fans wearing red will receive a raffle ticket for prizes drawn throughout the game, with fans in Angels red apparel getting two raffle tickets after they come in.

Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 1:10 p.m., with streaming audio on the MiLB app and at dustdevilsbaseball.com. Live streaming video on Bally Sports Live starts toward the 1:30 p.m. first pitch.

