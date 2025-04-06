Nimmala Homers, C's Romp to Take Series

PASCO, WA - Top-ranked Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala hit the first home run of his High-A career as part of Sunday's 10-2 thrashing of the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) at Gesa Stadium. The Canadians erupted for double digit runs on 10 hits to secure their first series win of 2025.

After failing to score in the first inning for the first time in three games, the C's took the lead for good in the second after two walks and an Alex Stone single. Nick Goodwin and Jay Harry hit back-to-back jacks in the third frame to plate three runs and put the Canadians in front 4-0.

A four-run fourth - which began with Nimmala's tape measure blast that landed on the soccer fields outside the ballpark's perimeter - iced the game. A Sean Keys single and a Je'Von Ward walk set up an RBI double from Brennan Orf then Harry came through again two batters later with a two-run single.

Two more scores in the fifth made it 10-0. Nimmala walked, Keys singled for the second time and - after astute baserunning on the base hit had runners at second and third - Eddie Micheletti scored them both with a knock.

Starter Juaron Watts-Brown was terrific in his first turn of the year. The right-hander struck out 10 in 4.2 frames - including five in a row between the first and second - while limiting the Dust Devils to three hits and one walk. He threw 76 pitches, 53 of which were strikes.

Tri-City got to the bullpen for a run in sixth and another in the seventh, but JJ Sanchez and Kai Peterson both turned in scoreless outings to lock down the victory.

All nine hitters reached base, seven had a hit, six collected an RBI and six scored at least one run. Keys, Orf and Harry had two hits apiece while Harry led the way with three RBI.

With the win, the Canadians take the series from the Dust Devils two games to one. They travel to Spokane for the first six-game set of the year and a rematch of the 2024 Northwest League Championship Series. First pitch on Tuesday night at Avista Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.

