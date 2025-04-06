Wentworth's Debut Dazzles in Shutout Win

April 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA - The wait was worth it. Nearly a year after getting drafted in the fifth round, Canadians starter Jackson Wentworth made his professional debut Saturday night in Pasco to the tune of five scoreless innings and a victory. His effort set the tone in a 3-0 C's triumph over the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) for the first win of 2025.

Wentworth (W, 1-0) took the mound with a lead after a pair of doubles from Adrian Pinto and Victor Arias plated a run in the top of the first. The right-hander retired the side in order then faced the minimum in the second when he induced a double play to erase a base hit.

The game maintained a one-run margin the entire length of Wentworth's start, thanks in part to a high-wire act in the third. Two one-out walks, a throwing error and a steal put two runners in scoring position, but the former Kansas State Wildcat responded with consecutive strikeouts to end the threat and keep the lead intact. Wentworth would strand a runner in each of the next two frames. His final line: 5 IP / 3 H/ 0 R / 2 BB / 6 K.

A two-run top of the sixth helped the C's secure insurance. Cutter Coffey belted his first homer of the year and Jay Harry dropped a bloop single into left field with runners on later in the stanza to make it 3-0.

Kevin Miranda (H, 1), Pat Gallagher (H, 1) and Chay Yeager (S, 1) combined on the final four innings and faced one batter over the minimum to lock down the win.

Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala paced the offence with three singles, the first C's hitter to record three knocks in a game this year. Arias and Pinto joined him in a multi-hit effort with two apiece. Je'Von Ward reached three times thanks to a single and two walks.

With the win, the C's even their series with the Dust Devils. They'll look to take two of three tomorrow afternoon in the rubber game. #16 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown makes his first start of the year opposite Tri-City's Chris Cortez, the #8 Angels prospect. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.

