P-Bruins Outlasted by Thunderbirds

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins third period comeback effort fell short as they were outlasted by the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Patrick Brown tied the game on the power play in the first period. Defenseman Mason Millman scored his first American Hockey League goal in the final frame. Matthew Poitras recorded two assists.

How It Happened

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki got his stick on a shot from the point and redirected it into the back of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead 3:51 into the game.

While on the power play, Poitras fed the puck from the left circle to Brown in front of the crease, where he jammed it across the goal line to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:10 remaining in the first period. Georgii Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

38 seconds into the second period, Matt Luff found the puck in the crease after the initial save from the goaltender and poked it across the goal line for a power play goal, giving Springfield a 2-1 lead.

From the top of the crease, Drew Callin converted on a feed from below the goal line to extend the Thunderbirds' lead to 3-1 with 6:56 to play in the second frame.

Along the boards in the left circle, Millman hammered a slap shot that whistled off the far post and into the back of the net, cutting the Springfield lead to 3-2 1:36 into the third period. Poitras and Vinni Lettieri received the assists.

Stats

Millman's tally was his first career AHL goal.

Poitras posted his second multi-assist game of the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The Providence Bruins fall to 8-10-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Utica Comets on Friday, December 6 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.