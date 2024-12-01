IceHogs Take on the Wolves in Windy City Showdown

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill- The IceHogs conclude their three game weekend with a visit to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves. Rockford took a point in last nights game vs the Milwaukee Admirals.

IceHogs Come Up Short In OT- The IceHogs began their six game road trip against the Admirals and earned a point in the overtime loss. Colton Dach and Frank Nazar found the back of the net for Rockford while Mitchell Weeks made 22 saves in the Friday showdown.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 6-9-2-0, 14 pts (5th Central Division)

Chicago: 7-8-1-0, 15 pts (2nd Central Division)

PK Streak Ends - Last night the IceHogs killed off their first five penalties in Milwaukee. The penalty kill unit had successfully killed off 20 consecutive penalties before Luke Prokop scored on the Admirals power play at 18:22 of the second period. The IceHogs penalty kill is currently ranked 4th best in the AHL.

Top Scorers - The IceHogs are led in scoring by Nazar who has 19 points (10G,9A). The 2022 first round pick leads AHL rookies with ten goals. Dach is second in scoring with 13 points (7G,6A) and has goals in back to back games. Cole Guttman is third in scoring with 11 points (6G,5A). Guttman had a 40 point season last year in Rockford.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

