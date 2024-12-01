Griffins Explode for Six Goals in Win over Cleveland
December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins tallied a season-high six goals in their 6-4 win against the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday at Van Andel Arena.
The Griffins' victory snapped the Monsters' franchise-record 10-game win streak. Joe Snively (2-1-3) and Dominik Shine (1-2-3) both secured three-point games in the win while Nate Danielson (1-1-2) and William Wallinder (0-2-2) tallied two-point outings. Danielson increased his point streak to four (1-4-5). Tory Dello and Antti Tuomisto both earned their first goals of the year and goaltender Sebastian Cossa saved 29 shots in the win to maintain a .925 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average. This is the first time the Griffins have been atop the Central Division in December or later since the 2018-19 season.
Dello gave the Griffins the early lead with his first goal as a Griffin at 7:12 in the first frame. Tim Gettinger fired a pass to Dello at the blue line and he sniped it past Zach Sawchenko. However, the Monsters scored a goal of their own from Denton Mateychuk just 13 seconds later. Grand Rapids took its lead back at 11:30 when Shine found the back of the net. Danielson dished the puck to Shine in the slot who buried the chance. Cleveland evened the score at two with 6:22 to play in the first courtesy of Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, but with three seconds remaining in the frame, Snively found paydirt on a power-play goal to give the Griffins a 3-2 lead entering the second.
The Monsters kicked off the second period with a tally from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 2:10 to make it 3-3. The Griffins quickly jumped back on top 4-3 at 4:42 with Snively's second goal when he sent the puck past the pads of Sawchenko. Grand Rapids earned its first two-goal lead when Tuomisto buried a slapshot from the top of the right circle at 6:35. The scoring run continued as Danielson secured the Griffins' sixth goal of the contest with 4:24 left in the second.
Grand Rapids maintained its 6-3 lead until Cleveland pulled Jet Greaves and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored with 3:16 remaining. The Monsters kept the extra attacker on, but the Griffins' defense held strong as they skated off with a 6-4 win.
Notes *The Griffins have scored four power-play goals in their last four games. *Grand Rapids finished 2-1 during its three games in three days this weekend. *Dello earned his 50th point as a professional.
Cleveland 2 1 1 - 4
Grand Rapids 3 3 0 - 6
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Dello 1 (Gettinger, Buium), 7:12. 2, Cleveland, Mateychuk 7 (Fix-Wolansky, Malatesta), 7:25. 3, Grand Rapids, Shine 6 (Danielson, Snively), 11:30. 4, Cleveland, Bjørgvik-Holm 2 (McCue, Brindley), 13:38. 5, Grand Rapids, Snively 7 (Wallinder, Shine), 19:57 (PP). Penalties-Knazko Cle (holding), 19:33.
2nd Period-6, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 11 (Clayton, Knazko), 2:10. 7, Grand Rapids, Snively 8 (Shine), 4:42. 8, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 1 (Dries, Wallinder), 6:35. 9, Grand Rapids, Danielson 3 (Watson), 15:36. Penalties-Wallinder Gr (cross-checking), 7:16; Malatesta Cle (tripping), 16:24.
3rd Period-10, Cleveland, Del Bel Belluz 11 (Ceulemans), 16:44. Penalties-Dello Gr (interference), 7:00; Shine Gr (slashing), 14:38.
Shots on Goal-Cleveland 12-9-12-33. Grand Rapids 7-9-3-19.
Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.
Goalies-Cleveland, Sawchenko 6-2-0 (13 shots-8 saves); Greaves 7-3-1 (6 shots-5 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 9-4-1 (33 shots-29 saves).
A-5,711
Three Stars
1. GR Snively (two goals, assist); 2. GR Shine (goal, two assists); 3. GR Danielson (goal, assist)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 14-5-1-0 (29 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 6 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Cleveland: 14-5-0-1 (29 pts.) / Tue., Dec. 3 at Milwaukee 8 p.m. EST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine
(Nicolas Carrillo)
