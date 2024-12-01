Griffins Explode for Six Goals in Win over Cleveland

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins tallied a season-high six goals in their 6-4 win against the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins' victory snapped the Monsters' franchise-record 10-game win streak. Joe Snively (2-1-3) and Dominik Shine (1-2-3) both secured three-point games in the win while Nate Danielson (1-1-2) and William Wallinder (0-2-2) tallied two-point outings. Danielson increased his point streak to four (1-4-5). Tory Dello and Antti Tuomisto both earned their first goals of the year and goaltender Sebastian Cossa saved 29 shots in the win to maintain a .925 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average. This is the first time the Griffins have been atop the Central Division in December or later since the 2018-19 season.

Dello gave the Griffins the early lead with his first goal as a Griffin at 7:12 in the first frame. Tim Gettinger fired a pass to Dello at the blue line and he sniped it past Zach Sawchenko. However, the Monsters scored a goal of their own from Denton Mateychuk just 13 seconds later. Grand Rapids took its lead back at 11:30 when Shine found the back of the net. Danielson dished the puck to Shine in the slot who buried the chance. Cleveland evened the score at two with 6:22 to play in the first courtesy of Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, but with three seconds remaining in the frame, Snively found paydirt on a power-play goal to give the Griffins a 3-2 lead entering the second.

The Monsters kicked off the second period with a tally from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 2:10 to make it 3-3. The Griffins quickly jumped back on top 4-3 at 4:42 with Snively's second goal when he sent the puck past the pads of Sawchenko. Grand Rapids earned its first two-goal lead when Tuomisto buried a slapshot from the top of the right circle at 6:35. The scoring run continued as Danielson secured the Griffins' sixth goal of the contest with 4:24 left in the second.

Grand Rapids maintained its 6-3 lead until Cleveland pulled Jet Greaves and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored with 3:16 remaining. The Monsters kept the extra attacker on, but the Griffins' defense held strong as they skated off with a 6-4 win.

Notes *The Griffins have scored four power-play goals in their last four games. *Grand Rapids finished 2-1 during its three games in three days this weekend. *Dello earned his 50th point as a professional.

Cleveland 2 1 1 - 4

Grand Rapids 3 3 0 - 6

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Dello 1 (Gettinger, Buium), 7:12. 2, Cleveland, Mateychuk 7 (Fix-Wolansky, Malatesta), 7:25. 3, Grand Rapids, Shine 6 (Danielson, Snively), 11:30. 4, Cleveland, Bjørgvik-Holm 2 (McCue, Brindley), 13:38. 5, Grand Rapids, Snively 7 (Wallinder, Shine), 19:57 (PP). Penalties-Knazko Cle (holding), 19:33.

2nd Period-6, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 11 (Clayton, Knazko), 2:10. 7, Grand Rapids, Snively 8 (Shine), 4:42. 8, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 1 (Dries, Wallinder), 6:35. 9, Grand Rapids, Danielson 3 (Watson), 15:36. Penalties-Wallinder Gr (cross-checking), 7:16; Malatesta Cle (tripping), 16:24.

3rd Period-10, Cleveland, Del Bel Belluz 11 (Ceulemans), 16:44. Penalties-Dello Gr (interference), 7:00; Shine Gr (slashing), 14:38.

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 12-9-12-33. Grand Rapids 7-9-3-19.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.

Goalies-Cleveland, Sawchenko 6-2-0 (13 shots-8 saves); Greaves 7-3-1 (6 shots-5 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 9-4-1 (33 shots-29 saves).

A-5,711

Three Stars

1. GR Snively (two goals, assist); 2. GR Shine (goal, two assists); 3. GR Danielson (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 14-5-1-0 (29 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 6 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Cleveland: 14-5-0-1 (29 pts.) / Tue., Dec. 3 at Milwaukee 8 p.m. EST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.