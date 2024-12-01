Monsters Back-And-Forth with Griffins Ends in 6-4 Loss Snapping Win Streak
December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-4 on Sunday evening at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-5-0-1 and currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland and Grand Rapids traded goals throughout the first period starting with a Griffins' marker from Tory Dello at 7:12 quickly followed by Denton Mateychuk's tally at 7:25 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and James Malatesta tying the game. Dominik Shine added a marker for Grand Rapids at 11:30, but Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm responded at 13:38 off feeds from Max McCue and Gavin Brindley. The Griffins had the final word in the frame after a power-play goal from Joe Snively at 19:57 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-2. Fix-Wolansky opened the middle frame with a tally at 2:10 off helpers from Cole Clayton and Samuel Knazko but Grand Rapids pushed ahead with goals from Snively at 4:42 and Antti Tuomisto at 6:35 ending goaltender Zach Sawchenko's night. The Griffins added a marker from Nate Danielson at 15:36 leaving the Monsters behind 6-3 after 40 minutes. The Monsters pushed back in the third period with a goal from Luca Del Bel Belluz at 16:44 assisted by Corson Ceulemans, but it was not enough bringing the final score to 6-4 and ending Cleveland's win streak at 10 games.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 5 shots in relief of Sawchenko who made 8 saves in defeat while Grand Rapid's Sebastian Cossa stopped 29 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to face the Milwaukee Admirals for a 8:00 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, December 3, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
GR 3 3 0 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 0/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
GR 19 1/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 8 5 6-2-0
CLE Greaves ND 5 1 7-3-1
GR Cossa W 29 4 9-4-1
Cleveland Record: 14-5-0-1, 1st North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 14-5-1-0, 1st Central Division
