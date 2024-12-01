Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Mikael Pyythia from the Monsters. In 17 appearances for Columbus this season, Pyyhtia supplied 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and added 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in four appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'0", 174 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 36 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25, Pyyhtia logged 1-3-4 with four penalty minutes and added 11-25-36 with eight penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 71 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24. Pyyhtia added 1-4-5 with a +1 rating in 13 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters in 2024.

In 140 career appearances for TPS Turku in Finland's Liiga, Pyyhtia registered 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23. Pyyhtia helped TPS claim the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals and helped Finland capture the Bronze Medal at the 2021 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

