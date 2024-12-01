Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse Crunch

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Conor Sheary to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Sheary, 32, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, averaging 11:21 time on ice per contest and firing three shots on goal. The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward has appeared in 61 career games with Tampa Bay, posting four goals and 15 points. In 11 games with Syracuse this season, Sheary has recorded three goals and seven points with a plus-2 rating.

Fanti, 25, has played in 10 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 3.52 goals-against average along with a .879 save percentage and 3-6-1 record. Last season, he appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 61 career ECHL games, with the Solar Bears and Komets, tallying a 27-28-2 record, 3.30 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in nine career AHL contests with the Bakersfield Condors posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.88 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

