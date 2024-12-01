T-Birds Fight off Bruins, Win 2nd Straight

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Defenseman Leo Loof (center) reacts after a Springfield Thunderbirds goal

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Defenseman Leo Loof (center) reacts after a Springfield Thunderbirds goal(Springfield Thunderbirds)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (10-9-1-0) got off to a quick start en route to a 3-2 win over the Providence Bruins (8-10-2-0) on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion on a day when the two teams sported throwback jerseys. Springfield donned the Indians jerseys circa 1979, while the Bruins wore their late 1990s gold "Pooh Bear" logo jerseys.

The T-Birds jumped ahead on the scoreboard for a sixth consecutive game, this time just 3:51 into the contest. Scott Harrington settled a puck at the right point and fired it toward the net mouth with two teammates setting up screens. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki showed terrific hand-eye coordination, successfully spiking it down to the ice between the legs of Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro, giving the T-Birds a 1-0 lead. Harrington picked up his first point as a T-Bird, and Dalibor Dvorsky earned the secondary assist to extend his point streak to five games.

Colten Ellis drew the net for a second consecutive start, looking to extend a five-game streak without a regulation loss, making nine stops in the opening period. The Bruins' first and only power play of the period, though, got the game evened when Patrick Brown cleaned up his own rebound following a splendid Ellis save at 13:49, evening the slate, 1-1.

Springfield failed to connect on its first power play, but the T-Birds took advantage with 1:56 of man-up time to begin the second. Samuel Johannesson got the play started from the right point, whipping a pass in the left circle to Marcus Sylvegard. The winger uncorked a shot that DiPietro deflected but could not cover. The rebound sat in the blue paint, where Matt Luff swooped in to backhand the puck across the goal line to give the T-Birds the 2-1 lead just 38 seconds into the middle period.

The Bruins attack could not get anything going in the T-Birds end, registering just four shots on Ellis for the duration of the second. Springfield's offense remained opportunistic and extended the lead at 13:04 when Dylan Peterson flipped a puck toward the net, allowing Reece Newkirk to slip it into the blue paint and Drew Callin to bury the loose change to make it a 3-1 score.

Providence did not go down easily as defenseman Mason Millman connected for his first goal as a Bruin with a slap shot just 1:36 into the final period to make it a 3-2 game. The Bruins had the bulk of the offensive chances in the final period, but Ellis and the Springfield defense did enough to prevent the home side from finding an equalizer. Ellis, who is now 5-0-1 in his last six starts, had 25 saves in the victory.

The T-Birds, who now sit above the .500 plateau for the first time since they won their season opener, rest up before welcoming the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.