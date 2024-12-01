Mayhew's Hat Trick Powers Hogs Past Wolves

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs pounced on the Chicago Wolves Sunday afternoon with a 6-3 victory. Gerry Mayhew's hat trick was the difference in Rockford's first win against Chicago this season.

Just 90 seconds into the game, Samuel Savoie rang a shot off the post, which then banked in off the backside of Chicago's Ruslan Khazheyev.

The Wolves tied the game at 1-1 when Bradly Nadeau got loose in between the hashmarks and snapped a shot past Drew Commesso. Chicago got its first lead of the game on a doorstep deflection from Gleb Trikozov minutes later.

Rockford evened the score 2-2, when Gerry Mayhew banged in a rebound in the crease. Hogs' defenseman Kevin Korchinski dazzled with a beautiful go-ahead goal, speeding in the left wing and backhanding underneath the bar.

Artyom Levshunov extended the lead on the power play with a wrister from the deep slot to open up a 4-2 lead entering the 3rd period. Just 1:13 into the final frame, Juha Jaaska cut the deficit to 4-3, sniping a shot off the far post.

Gerry Mayhew capped off the victory with two straight goals in the final three minutes. The winger converted first on the power play in-tight and then collected his hat trick with the Chicago net empty.

The IceHogs continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday, December 4th against the Phantoms in Lehigh Valley. Puck drop is slated for 6:05pm CT.

