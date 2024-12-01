Game Day Preview - CGY At. MAN

December 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - So we meet again.

The Wranglers faceoff against the Manitoba Moose for a matinee game today at 1 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers dominated their last outing with the Moose on Friday night, coming out with a 6-1 victory.

Calgary currently sits at the top of the Pacific Division, and second place in the league.

Following the loss, Manitoba fell to the last place in the Central Division.

Friday's game saw a display of goals and was not short on fights, with tensions being high in the prairies.

Players to Watch

Parker Bell had a strong performance, notching two goals and showcasing the chemistry between him and Lucas Ciona.

"I think the more we play together, the more chemistry we'll get," said Bell after the win. "We've been playing the right way and it's finally rewarding."

The chemistry is noticeable to Wranglers Head Coach Trent cull as well.

"It's good," explained Cull reflecting on the Bells first goal of the night." As soon as you see it, I know Parker skates so well so I knew he was going to make himself a part of that but it was a great play by Lucas, too,"

Nikita Chibrikov ended Devin Cooley's shutout bid with 55 seconds left in the game.

Chibrikov leads the Moose in points with four goals and eight assists.

How to Watch

