Owlz Thwarted by Raptors

September 3, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Ogden, UT) - The Orem Owlz (28-44) offense was quiet on Tuesday night, losing their third consecutive game, falling 12-0 to the Ogden Raptors (52-20) in game two of a four-game series at Lindquist Field.

Ogden jumped out early on the Owlz again on Tuesday night, taking the lead in the second inning. After Jenrry Gonzalez struck out the first four batters he faced, Gonzalez walked Jorbit Vivas. After an Ismael Alcantara single, Andrew Shaps reached on an Owlz error, allowing a run to score, giving the Raptors a 1-0 lead. Ramon Rodriguez doubled the Raptors' advantage with a single to center, pushing the lead to 2-0.

The Raptors added to their lead again in the third inning. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for Vivas who lined a double to right, scoring a pair of runs, extending the Ogden lead to 4-0. Ogden put another run on the board on a fielder's choice to up the lead to 5-0.

Ismael Alcantara added another run for the Raptors in the fifth inning with a double. Ogden scored five runs in the sixth inning thanks to a pair of RBI singles and a Alcantara three-run inside the park home run, breaking the game wide open at 11-0.

The Raptors tacked on another run in the eighth inning on a Vivas double.

Ogden starting pitcher Antonio Hernandez (4-2) allowed just two hits and struck out seven, in five innings, to earn the win while Owlz starter Jenrry Gonzalez (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and Raptors will continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:30 when Emilker Guzman faces Ogden's Jeronimo Castro at Lindquist Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.