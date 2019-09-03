Brenton Doyle Named Player of the Week

Grand Junction outfielder Brenton Doyle was named the Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of August 26-September 2 as announced by Minor League Baseball today.

In eight games, he went 16-29 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, five walks, seven strikeouts, and two stolen bases.

He is the fourth Rockies' player to receive this award in 2019 with Max George being named a Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of June 16-23, Christian Koss for the week of July 8-14, Colin Simpson for the week of July 15-21, and Koss again for the week of July 29-August 4.

