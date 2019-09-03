Raptors Hang on for Second Straight Win

OGDEN, UT - For the second-straight night, the Ogden Raptors held off the Orem Owlz for a one-run victory.

Zac Ching's home run in the eighth provided a two-run cushion and Mitchell Tyranski struck out three to work around an inside-the-park home run in the ninth for the save as the Raptors took the first game of their final homestand, 4-3.

The home run in the final frame for Orem came on a drive to right-center by Anthony Mulrine. Raptors right-fielder Ryan Ward leapt for the ball but crashed into Raptor Ridge and fell to the ground. Andy Pages came over and fired toward the plate, but it was just late as Mulrine crossed for the round tripper.

Ward was taken off in an ambulance. There have been no updates on Ward's condition as of an hour after the game.

Ogden picked up three in the first, as Jimmy Titus doubled, Alex Verdugo (starting a rehab assignment from Los Angeles) walked and Andy Pages single to score Titus. Pages was put out on the bases before Ching doubled to score Verdugo, Ward reached on an error and Jon Littell grounded out to plate Ching.

Ogden starter Juan Morillo toyed with trouble in his four-plus frames, putting two on with no outs in the second but stranding both before walking two and hitting one in the fifth to start the inning. Corey Merrill entered and allowed just a run-scoring groundout before ending the inning.

Orem picked up another run in the eighth as Jeremiah Jackson singled and scored on a one-out Trent Deveaux double.

The second game of the four-game series between the Raptors and Owlz is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30.

